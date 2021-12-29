Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 30, 2021

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (FBRT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.285 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 10, 2022. Shareholders who purchased FBRT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 562.79% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.32, the dividend yield is 7.44%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FBRT was $15.32, representing a -13.64% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.74 and a 7.43% increase over the 52 week low of $14.26.

FBRT is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Prologis, Inc. (PLD) and Crown Castle International Corporation (CCI). FBRT's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fbrt Dividend History page.

