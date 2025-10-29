Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. Profit Falls In Q3

(RTTNews) - Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) announced earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $17.31 million, or $0.12 per share. This compares with $31.61 million, or $0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 65.7% to $89.55 million from $54.03 million last year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $17.31 Mln. vs. $31.61 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.12 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue: $89.55 Mln vs. $54.03 Mln last year.

