Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. Full Year Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. (FBRT) announced a profit for full year that decreased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $68.89 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $118.22 million, or $1.42 per share, last year.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $68.89 Mln. vs. $118.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.82 vs. $1.42 last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.