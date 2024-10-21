Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $12.96, changing hands as low as $12.79 per share. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.99 per share, with $14.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.82.

