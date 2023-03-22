Franklin BSP Realty Trust (FBRT) Declares $0.36 Dividend

Franklin BSP Realty Trust said on March 20, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share ($1.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.36 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of March 30, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 10, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 11.91%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.14%, the lowest has been 7.47%, and the highest has been 12.96%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=55).

The current dividend yield is 1.50 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 8.15. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.01%.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.05% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is $16.58. The forecasts range from a low of $16.16 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 39.05% from its latest reported closing price of $11.92.

The projected annual revenue for Franklin BSP Realty Trust is $221MM, an increase of 81.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.61.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 344 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franklin BSP Realty Trust. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 0.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FBRT is 0.09%, a decrease of 19.65%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.12% to 52,569K shares. The put/call ratio of FBRT is 0.36, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,113K shares representing 7.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,162K shares, representing a decrease of 0.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 8.10% over the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 2,558K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,558K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 14.26% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,446K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,606K shares, representing a decrease of 6.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 3.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,125K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 10.77% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,900K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,785K shares, representing an increase of 6.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FBRT by 15.44% over the last quarter.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that originates, acquires and manages a diversified portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. As of September 30, 2021, FBRT had over $3 billion of assets. FBRT is externally managed by Benefit Street Partners L.L.C.

