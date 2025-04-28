FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST Earnings Results: $FBRT Reports Quarterly Earnings

FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST ($FBRT) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $0.31 per share, beating estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $50,110,000, missing estimates of $50,992,350 by $-882,350.

FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

