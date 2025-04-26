Stocks
FBRT

FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST Earnings Preview: Recent $FBRT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

April 26, 2025 — 05:06 pm EDT

Written by Quiver EarningsTracker for Quiver Quantitative->

FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST ($FBRT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $50,992,350 and earnings of $0.28 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $FBRT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST stock to their portfolio, and 82 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • 1832 ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 600,000 shares (-60.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,523,999
  • UBS GROUP AG added 563,884 shares (+437.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,071,105
  • FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC removed 382,770 shares (-20.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,799,935
  • GRATIA CAPITAL, LLC added 326,122 shares (+110.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,089,569
  • STRONG TOWER ADVISORY SERVICES added 188,377 shares (+16.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,399,922
  • BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 165,981 shares (+84.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,081,401
  • NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 142,437 shares (+17.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,786,159

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $FBRT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/12/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for FRANKLIN BSP REALTY TRUST, check out Quiver Quantitative's $FBRT forecast page.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

FBRT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.