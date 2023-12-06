Franklin BSP Realty Trust Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for FBRT

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc (Symbol: FBRT) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.27, changing hands as low as $13.22 per share. Franklin BSP Realty Trust Inc shares are currently trading off about 2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FBRT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FBRT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.08 per share, with $14.92 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.26.

