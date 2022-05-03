Franklin (BEN) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Franklin Resources Inc. BEN has reported second-quarter fiscal 2022 (ended Mar 31) adjusted earnings of 96 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 79 cents. The bottom line also improved 22% from the prior-year quarter.

BEN’s results display top-line strength in the quarter. Also, lower expenses were positives. However, a decline in assets under management (AUM) was a major drag.

Adjusted operating income was $576.6 million in the reported quarter compared with the prior-year quarter’s $581.1 million.

Net income was $349.6 million, down 8% year over year.

Revenues Rise, Costs Dip

Total operating revenues rose marginally year over year to $2.08 billion in the fiscal second quarter on higher investment management fees. The reported figure also outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.03 billion.

Investment management fees climbed 3% year over year to $1.65 billion, while other revenues jumped 7% to $9.4 million. Sales and distribution fees were 10% down to $370.2 million. Shareholder-servicing fees declined 6% on a year-over-year basis to $52.2 million.

Total operating expenses were marginally down year over year to $1.61 billion.

Franklin has reported an adjusted operating margin of 35.7% compared with 38% in the year-ago quarter.

AUM Declines

As of Mar 31, 2022, the total AUM was $1.47 trillion, down 6% from $1.57 trillion as of Dec 31, 2021. Franklin recorded net new outflows of $11.7 billion in the reported quarter.

Average AUM was recorded at $1.51 trillion, down 2% sequentially.

Capital Position Mixed

As of Mar 31, 2022, cash and cash equivalents along with investments were $5.8 billion compared with $5.9 billion as of Sep 30, 2021. Nonetheless, total stockholders' equity was $12.2 billion compared with $11.8 billion as of Sep 30, 2021.

In the reported quarter, Franklin repurchased 2.7 million shares for $80.8 million.

Our Viewpoint

Franklin’s global footprint is an exceptionally favorable strategic point, as its AUM is well-diversified. Last month, BEN completed its previously announced acquisition of Lexington, a leading global manager of secondary private equity and co-investment funds, to fortify its alternative asset competencies. Although growth in investment-management fees and strategic moves will likely support AUM growth, a rise in expenses might restrict bottom-line expansion in the upcoming period.

