Franklin (BEN) May AUM Improves 1% on Upbeat Market Returns

Franklin Resources BEN has reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $1,543.5 billion for May 2021. This reflects nearly 1% growth from $1,529.3 billion recorded as of Apr 30, 2021.



The improvement in AUM balance was largely driven by market appreciation and cash-management net inflows, partly offset by modest long-term net outflows.



Month-end equity assets of $535.9 billion increased almost 1% from the previous month. Total fixed income assets came in at $654.3 billion, up 0.5% from April 2021. Franklin recorded $154.1 billion in multi-asset class, up 1% from the prior month.



Alternatives assets aggregated $134 billion, down 1% from the prior month’s $134.1 billion. Cash-management funds totaled $63.8 billion, up 5.6% sequentially.



Franklin is well poised for growth on the back of robust foothold in the global market and strategic acquisition moves. However, stringent regulatory backdrop remains a near-term concern for the company.



Shares of the company have gained 43% in the past six months, outperforming the 26% rally of the industry.

Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Performance of Other Asset Management Firms

Cohen & Steers CNS has reported preliminary AUM of $94.2 billion as of May 31, 2021, which reflects an increase of 1.5% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $760 million and market appreciation of $815 million were partially offset by distributions of $201 million.



AllianceBernstein Holding AB announced preliminary AUM balance of $731 billion during May 2021. The reflected an increase of 1% mainly driven by net inflows and market appreciation.



Invesco’s IVZ preliminary AUM of May 2021 was $1,505.1 billion, which represents an increase of 3.2% from the prior month. The rise was driven by solid inflows, favorable markets and foreign exchange.

