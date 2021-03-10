Franklin (BEN) February AUM Up on Favorable Market Returns

Franklin Resources BEN has reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) balance of $1500.5 billion for February 2021. This reflects marginal growth from $1494.4 billion recorded as of Jan 31, 2021.

The improvement in AUM balance mainly reflects benefits from market appreciation and long-term net inflows. These were partly offset by cash-management net outflows.

Month-end total equity assets of $503.1 billion increased 2.6% from the previous month. Total fixed income assets came in at $656.7 billion, down 1.3% from January 2021. Franklin recorded $144.5 billion in hybrid assets, up 3.4% from the prior month.

Alternatives assets aggregated $129.1 billion, up slightly from the prior month’s $128.9 billion. Cash-management funds came in at $67.1 billion, down 4.4% from the prior-month figure of $70.2 billion.

Franklin is well poised for growth on the company’s robust foothold in the global market and acquisition moves. However, a stringent regulatory environment and sluggish economic recovery are near-term concerns for the bank.

Shares of the company have gained 28.8% in the past six months, underperforming the 32.8% rally of the industry.

Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Performance of Other Asset Management Firms

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $83.1 billion as of Feb 28, 2021, which reflects an increase of 2.4% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $229 million and market appreciation of $1.9 billion were partially offset by distributions of $202 million.

Invesco Ltd. IVZ announced preliminary month-end AUM of $1391.5 billion, up 1.8% from previous month. Positive market returns aided this growth, boosting the AUM by $13 billion.

Among others, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW will report AUM figures soon.

Zacks Investment Research

