Franklin (BEN) December AUM Up on High Equity & Hybrid Assets

Franklin Resources BEN has announced preliminary assets under management (AUM) by its subsidiaries of $1.5 trillion for December 2020. Results display a 2% increase from the $1.47 trillion recorded as of Nov 30, 2020.



Month-end total equity assets came in at $489.3 billion, up 4.3% from the previous month. Total fixed income assets were $669.7 billion, slightly up from November 2020. Alternatives assets summed $129 billion, up 3.4% from the prior-year quarter’s $124.8 billion.



Franklin recorded $145.7 billion in hybrid assets, up 2.5% from the $142.1 billion witnessed in the previous month. Cash management funds came in at $64.2 billion, down from the prior-month figure of $64.3 billion.



Though regulatory restrictions and a sluggish economic recovery might impede AUM growth and escalate costs, the company’s global footprint is an exceptionally favorable strategic point as its AUM is well diversified.



Shares of the company have gained 27.8% in the past six months compared with 26.5% growth registered by the industry.





Currently, Franklin carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Competitive Landscape

Cohen & Steers CNS reported preliminary AUM of $79.9 billion as of Dec 31, 2020, up 4.2% from the prior-month level. Net inflows of $1.4 billion and market appreciation of $2.2 billion were partly offset by distributions of $419 million.



Among others, T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. TROW and Lazard Ltd. LAZ will report AUM figures soon.

