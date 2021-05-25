Frankie & Benny's owner says sales rebounding after lockdown ease

May 25 (Reuters) - Restaurant Group Plc RTN.L said sales were recovering nicely as Britons step out to dine after the lifting of lockdowns, while takeaway and delivery services were at much higher levels before COVID-19 curbs were eased.

The Frankie & Benny's owner, which had raised 175 million pounds in March, said on Tuesday 130 of its Wagamama sites traded at 85% of comparable pre-pandemic sales levels in the five weeks to May 16.

