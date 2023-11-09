Frankfurt Stock Exchange Highlights Crypto Trading Facility In 2026 Strategic Priorities

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange announced its plans to include a crypto trading facility in the next couple of years.

What Happened: Deutsche Börse, the owner of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, announced the inclusion of cryptocurrency in strategic priorities. In the exchange’s “Horizon 2026” report published on Nov. 7, it said it wanted to have a leading position in the digital platforms space for the existing and new asset classes.

The digital asset platform will serve only institutional investors and facilitate tokenization, trading, settlement and custody services for securities, alternative assets and cryptocurrencies.

While the report also mentioned stablecoins and central bank digital currencies (CBDC), its status on the potential platform is not specified.

In 2021, the Frankfurt exchange’s digital exchange Deutsche Börse Xetra listed the Litecoin exchange-traded product from the London-based ETC Group.

Why It Matters: There is a high potential for growth from new technologies through the digitalization of existing or new asset classes. Thus, the Frankfurt exchange plans to push the development of its blockchain-backed D7 digital securities registry and build a trading platform for digital assets.

The move was not the first one by any European exchange as Germany’s second-largest stock exchange Boerse Stuttgart initiated a cryptocurrency trading offering to its customers in April 2022.

The London Stock Exchange will also provide clearing services for USD-denominated cash-settled Bitcoin index futures and options contracts in 2024.

