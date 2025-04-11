Frankfurt Stock Exchange Approves Delisting Of METRO AG Shares

(RTTNews) - METRO AG (MTTWF), Friday announced that the Frankfurt Stock Exchange has approved the company's request to delist its shares from the regulated market and Prime Standard segment. This includes both ordinary shares and preference shares

The delisting aligns with the end of the acceptance period for the public delisting offer made by EP Global Commerce GmbH. As a result, METRO shares will no longer be traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange after the close of trading on April 16.

Following the delisting, METRO AG will no longer be subject to post-admission obligations under the Prime Standard listing.

MTTWF is currently trading at $5.45 on the OTC Markets.

