Frankfurt steps up euro clearing battle with London

LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said on Tuesday it was expanding incentives for banks to shift clearing of euro-denominated derivatives from London to its Frankfurt clearing unit, the latest salvo in a market battle fuelled by Brexit.

"With the expansion of our central counterparty Switch Incentive Program, we want to make it easier for market participants to comply with the demands of the regulators and transfer swap business into the European Union," Matthias Graulich, a member of Eurex Clearing's executive board, said in a statement.

(Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.