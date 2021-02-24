Markets

Frankfurt prosecutor looking into BaFin handling of Wirecard

Contributors
Tom Sims Reuters
Patricia Uhlig Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Frankfurt prosecutors are looking into the handling of Wirecard by Germany's financial watchdog BaFin, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Updates with details, background, BaFin response

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors are looking into the handling of Wirecard WDIG.F by Germany's financial watchdog BaFin, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors and federal police visited BaFin's headquarters on Wednesday to hand over a letter requesting information, the spokesman said.

"We have received several letters from concerned citizens asking for charges against unnamed people from the BaFin," he said.

The charges revolve around a lack of oversight and the alleged use of insider information for trading in Wirecard securities, he said.

BaFin has come under intense criticism for failing to spot wrongdoing ahead of the collapse of the payments company, and its chief is stepping down.

BaFin declined to comment.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters