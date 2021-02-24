Frankfurt prosecutor looking into BaFin handling of Wirecard

FRANKFURT, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Frankfurt prosecutors are looking into the handling of Wirecard WDIG.F by Germany's financial watchdog BaFin, a spokesman for the prosecutor's office said on Wednesday.

Prosecutors and federal police visited BaFin's headquarters on Wednesday to hand over a letter requesting information, the spokesman said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.