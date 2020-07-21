Frankfurt Airport Weekly Passenger Traffic Drops

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK), the owner and operator of Germany's Frankfurt Airport or FRA, said Tuesday that its weekly passenger traffic fell 80.5 percent to 307,560 for the period from July 13 to July 19.

For the week, cargo, comprising airfreight and airmail, slid by 18.9 percent to 32,669 metric tons. Aircraft movements for the week were down by 67.4 percent to 3,490.

