Frankfurt Airport Sept. Passenger Traffic Up 58.2% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fraport reported that passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport increased 58.2 percent year-on-year in September 2022 to 4.9 million travelers. Frankfurt Airport experienced strong demand for flights to holiday destinations in Greece and Turkey. Compared to September 2019, passenger figures were down by 27.2 percent for the month.

During the January-to-September 2022 period, some 35.9 million passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport, an increase of 127.3 percent compared to the same period in 2021. Compared to September 2019, passenger figures declined 33.7 percent, for the period.

