Frankfurt Airport June Passenger Numbers Down 90.9% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fraport AG (FRA.DE) reported that Frankfurt Airport served a total of 599,314 passengers for the month of June 2020, a decline of 90.9 percent from prior year. The company said the main reasons for the negative trend were the continuing travel restrictions and the lower passenger demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. For the month of June, aircraft movements declined by 79.7 percent to 9,331 takeoffs and landings.

For the first six months of 2020, accumulated passenger traffic at Frankfurt Airport decreased by 63.8 percent.

