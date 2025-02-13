News & Insights

Markets

Frankfurt Airport Jan. Passenger Traffic Down 3.1% YoY - Quick Facts

February 13, 2025 — 02:29 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUY) reported that 3.9 million travelers flew via Frankfurt Airport in January, a decrease of 3.1% from a year ago. The company said the decline was a result of cuts to flight services by the Lufthansa Group, while other airlines increased their services. Cargo volumes fell by 3.9% in January, to 148,321 metric tons.

The total number of passengers at all airports actively managed by Fraport increased by 0.7% year-on-year to around 9.0 million in January 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FPRUY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.