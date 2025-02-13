Frankfurt Airport Jan. Passenger Traffic Down 3.1% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUY) reported that 3.9 million travelers flew via Frankfurt Airport in January, a decrease of 3.1% from a year ago. The company said the decline was a result of cuts to flight services by the Lufthansa Group, while other airlines increased their services. Cargo volumes fell by 3.9% in January, to 148,321 metric tons.

The total number of passengers at all airports actively managed by Fraport increased by 0.7% year-on-year to around 9.0 million in January 2025.

