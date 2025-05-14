Markets

Frankfurt Airport April Passenger Growth At 4.8%

May 14, 2025 — 01:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Fraport said, in April 2025, a total of 5.3 million passengers travelled via Frankfurt Airport, an increase of 4.8% from a year ago. Cargo throughput in Frankfurt, comprising airfreight and airmail, decreased slightly by 1.1% year-on-year to 169,563 metric tons. Aircraft movements rose by 4.3% to 39,168 takeoffs and landings. Maximum takeoff weights were around 2.4 million metric tons, an expansion of 3.2%.

The total number of passengers at all airports actively managed by Fraport Group grew by 6.2% year-on-year to around 13.0 million in April 2025.

