Frankfurt Airport April Passenger Growth At 4.8%

(RTTNews) - Fraport said, in April 2025, a total of 5.3 million passengers travelled via Frankfurt Airport, an increase of 4.8% from a year ago. Cargo throughput in Frankfurt, comprising airfreight and airmail, decreased slightly by 1.1% year-on-year to 169,563 metric tons. Aircraft movements rose by 4.3% to 39,168 takeoffs and landings. Maximum takeoff weights were around 2.4 million metric tons, an expansion of 3.2%.

The total number of passengers at all airports actively managed by Fraport Group grew by 6.2% year-on-year to around 13.0 million in April 2025.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.