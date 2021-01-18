Markets

Frankfurt Airport 2020 Passenger Traffic Down 73.4% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Fraport (FRA.DE, 0O1R.L, FPRUF.PK) reported that Frankfurt Airport welcomed some 18.8 million passengers in 2020, a decline of 73.4 percent from prior year. Aircraft movements at Frankfurt Airport was down by 58.7 percent year-on-year to 212,235 takeoffs and landings in 2020.

In December, Frankfurt Airport passenger traffic declined by 81.7 percent to 891,925 travelers. With 13,627 takeoffs and landings, aircraft movements declined by 62.8 percent year-on-year.

Looking forward, CEO Schulte said: "We expect Frankfurt's passenger traffic to rebound noticeably in the second half of 2021. While we are confident passenger traffic will exceed last year's level, we still expect Frankfurt to reach only 35 to 45 percent of the 2019 level."

