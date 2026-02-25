Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) Price Target Increased by 11.36% to 355.50

The average one-year price target for Franco-Nevada (TSX:FNV) has been revised to $355.50 / share. This is an increase of 11.36% from the prior estimate of $319.24 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $124.50 to a high of $504.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 5.07% from the latest reported closing price of $374.47 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 825 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franco-Nevada. This is an decrease of 85 owner(s) or 9.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNV is 0.47%, an increase of 17.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.48% to 160,056K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 11,689K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,667K shares , representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 85.45% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 7,441K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,599K shares , representing an increase of 11.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 6.72% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 6,017K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,858K shares , representing a decrease of 13.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 57.39% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 5,321K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 5,231K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,561K shares , representing a decrease of 6.31%.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.