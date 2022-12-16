Markets

Franco-Nevada Slides After Announcing Suspension Of Operation At Cobre Panama

December 16, 2022 — 09:56 am EST

(RTTNews) - Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) shares are sliding more than 3 percent on Friday morning trade after the company said it is aware of the Government of Panama's direction to various ministries to prepare for a suspension of operations at Cobre Panama. Further, the company said it is in communication with its partner First Quantum Minerals Ltd and it will provide updates.

Currently, shares are at $133.42, down 3.16 percent from the previous close of $137.78 on a volume of 390,134.

