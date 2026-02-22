Franco-Nevada Secures A$220 Mln Financing Deal With Minerals 260 For Bullabulling Gold Project

(RTTNews) - Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV, FNV.TO) announced that, through a wholly-owned Australian subsidiary, it has reached an agreement to acquire a A$170 millionor approximately $120 million gross royalty from Minerals 260 Limited to support its development of the Bullabulling Gold Project located in Western Australia. Additionally, Franco-Nevada has agreed to subscribe for A$50 million or approximately $35 million of Minerals 260's ordinary shares.

The Royalty acquisition will be in addition to Franco-Nevada's historical 1.00% gross royalty over certain Project tenements, effectively increasing it to a 2.45% gross royalty over a Bullabulling land package, covering all Mineral Resources, plus an area of interest.

Franco-Nevada said it intends to finance the transactions from cash on hand. The Company had $0.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities and $1.9 billion in available capital as at September 30, 2025.

