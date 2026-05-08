Franco-Nevada to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV is slated to report first-quarter 2026 earnings results on May 12, after the closing bell.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FNV’s first-quarter earnings is pegged at $2.09, indicating growth from the $1.07 reported a year ago. The consensus estimate has moved 1.5% north in the past 60 days.



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FNV’s Earnings Surprise History

Franco-Nevada delivered an earnings beat in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.7%.

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What the Zacks Model Unveils for Franco-Nevada

Our model does not predict an earnings beat for FNV this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you can see below.

You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Earnings ESP: FNV has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Zacks Rank: Franco-Nevada currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped FNV’s Q1 Performance

Franco-Nevada is likely to have delivered a strong performance in the first quarter of 2026, building on the robust momentum seen in 2025. Franco-Nevada sold 127,959 Gold-Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) from Precious Metal assets in the reported quarter, up 34% from the prior-year quarter. The upside was driven by the solid performance at Antamina and South Arturo, and contributions from recently acquired interests in Cote Gold, Western Limb and Porcupine.



Franco-Nevada expects total GEOs between 510,000 and 570,000 for 2026, indicating a 4% increase at the mid-point from the 2025 reported figure. The upside will be driven by the first full year of contribution from Cote Gold, Porcupine and Valentine Gold. The continued ramp-up of Salares Norte and Greenstone, along with recent acquisitions, will aid growth. The restart of Cobre Panama would aid Franco-Nevada’s growth, and the Panamanian government's approval to process stockpiles is a positive move forward.



After soaring 65% in 2025, gold prices remain strong in 2026, driven by increased geopolitical tensions, a depreciating U.S. dollar, the potential for monetary policy easing, continuous purchasing by central banks and tariff conditions. This momentum in the prices of gold is likely to have improved Franco-Nevada’s performance in the to-be-reported quarters.



The impacts of production and prices are expected to get reflected in Franco-Nevada’s top line in the first quarter of 2026.

FNV’s Share Price Performance

Franco-Nevada’s shares have gained 39.1% in the past year compared with the industry's surge of 81.7%. Meanwhile, the Basic Materials sector has jumped 51.4%, whereas the S&P 500 has grown 37.1%.



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Performances of Other Mining Stocks in Q1

B2Gold Corp BTG reported adjusted earnings of 19 cents per share for the first quarter of 2026, up from 9 cents in the year-ago quarter. B2Gold’s bottom line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 11 cents. B2Gold generated revenues of $1.16 billion, skyrocketing 117.9% year over year.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC registered adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share in the first quarter of 2026, up from the prior-year quarter’s earnings of30 cents. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 68 cents. Kinross Gold’s revenues surged roughly 61% year over year to $2.41 billion in the first quarter. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.17 billion. The rise is attributed to higher average realized gold prices.



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM earnings were $3.40 per share in first-quarter 2026, up from $1.53 a year ago, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.19. Agnico Eagle Mines generated revenues of $4.09 billion, up 66.1% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.84 billion.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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