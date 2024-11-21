News & Insights

Franco-Nevada price target raised to $145 from $141 at Scotiabank

November 21, 2024 — 09:52 am EST

Scotiabank raised the firm’s price target on Franco-Nevada (FNV) to $145 from $141 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm has adjusted its gold forecasts for 2025, 2026, and 2027, reflecting SC Economics/Strategy forecasts for interest rates, inflation, and USD expectations, the analyst tells investors. While the firm’s long-term gold price forecast has not changed, Scotiabank made changed to its net assets values and target prices for stocks covered in its Gold & Precious Minerals sector.

