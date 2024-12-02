Franco-Nevada price target lowered to C$235 from C$245 at CIBC

CIBC lowered the firm’s price target on Franco-Nevada (FNV) to C$235 from C$245 and keeps an Outperformer rating on the shares.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on FNV:
- Franco-Nevada price target raised to $145 from $141 at Scotiabank
- Franco-Nevada upgraded to Buy from Reduce at Veritas
- UBS Picks 2 Gold Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Franco-Nevada initiated with a Buy at UBS
- Franco-Nevada upgraded to Buy from Hold at Canaccord
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.