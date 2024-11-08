Franco-Nevada price target lowered to $141 from $142 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Tanya Jakusconek lowered the firm’s price target on Franco-Nevada (FNV) to $141 from $142 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The firm lowered its price target on the stock to reflect the revised FY24 guidance, the analyst tells investors.

