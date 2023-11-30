Franco-Nevada (FNV) Updates on Cobre Panama, Retains Guidance

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV announced that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FQVLF, issued an update on its Cobre Panama mine.



Due to continued illegal blockades at the Punta Rincon port since Nov 20, 2023, First Quantum has halted commercial production at the Cobre Panama mine. It is implementing a Preservation and Safe Maintenance program to safeguard the mine's compliance, and environmental integrity, asset preservation and safe maintenance of the plant and facilities.



FNV’s previous guidance was pegged at 490,000-530,000 Precious Metal GEOs for 2023. On Nov 20, 2023, FNV adjusted the same to 480,000-500,000 Precious Metal GEOs , factoring in the impacts of the curtailment on Cobre Panama operations. In its latest update, Franco-Nevada has stated that it does not anticipate any contributions from Cobre Panama after Nov 20, 2023. Hence, its 2023 GEO projection has been unchanged.



Cobre Panama accounted for roughly 40% of First Quantum's revenues and 1.5% of the world’s copper supply in 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, the mine produced 112,734 metric tons of copper and contributed $930 million to the company’s quarterly revenues.



In the third quarter of 2023, First Quantum recorded total revenues of $2,029 million, of which $1,791 million was accounted for by copper sales. It reported revenues of $1,727 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Price Performance

Franco-Nevada’s shares have lost 21.9% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 7.7%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks from the basic materials space are Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. AXTA and The Andersons Inc. ANDE. AXTA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and ANDE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Axalta Coating’s 2023 earnings is pegged at 44 cents per share. The consensus estimate for 2023 earnings has moved 23% north in the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 16% in a year.

The consensus estimate for ANDE's current-year earnings has been revised 3.3% upward over the past 60 days. Andersons beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 64.4%, on average. ANDE shares have rallied around 35.5% in a year.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services likeSurprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more. They've already closed 162 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2023 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FQVLF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.