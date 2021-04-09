Franco-Nevada (FNV) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Franco-Nevada Corp (Symbol: FNV) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $134.84, changing hands as high as $135.39 per share. Franco-Nevada Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of FNV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, FNV's low point in its 52 week range is $105.62 per share, with $166.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $135.03.

