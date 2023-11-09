Franco-Nevada (FNV) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Up Y/Y

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in third-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents per share. The bottom line increased 10% year over year.



The company generated revenues of $310 million in the reported quarter, up 1.7% year over year. The upside was driven by an increase in GEOs from its Precious Metal assets and higher gold prices. This was partially offset by lower commodity prices for its diversified assets.



In the September-end quarter, 77.8% of revenues were sourced from Precious Metal assets (64.5% gold, 10.2% silver and 3.1% platinum group metals).

The company sold 125,337 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) from precious metal assets in the reported quarter, up from the prior-year quarter’s 120,542 GEOs. The upside was driven by solid contributions from its Cobre Panama, Guadalupe-Palmarejo and MWS mines.



In the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA was down 1% year over year to $255 million. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 82.4% in the quarter under review.

Financial Position

The company had $1,297 million cash in hand at the end of the third quarter of 2023, up from the $1,197 million reported as of the end of 2022. It recorded an operating cash flow of $708 million in the first nine months of 2023, down from $720 million in the prior-year period.



Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay out dividends. FNV now has an available capital of $2.3 billion.

Price Performance

Franco-Nevada’s shares have lost 8.1% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 12.5%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

