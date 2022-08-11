Franco-Nevada (FNV) Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat Estimates, Up Y/Y

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV reported adjusted earnings of $1.02 per share in second-quarter 2022, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 96 cents per share. The bottom line increased 7% year over year.



The company generated record revenues of $352 million in the reported quarter, up 1.5% year over year. The upside was driven by higher realized oil and gas prices from its Energy assets. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $330 million. During the June-end quarter, 69.2% of revenues were sourced from Precious Metal assets (54.1% gold, 10.2% silver and 4.9% platinum group metals).



The company sold 131,574 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) from precious metal assets in the reported quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s 145,9637 GEOs. Higher contributions from Hemlo, Gold Quarry and Subika (Ahafo) were more than offset by lower deliveries from Antamina, Guadalupe, Goldstrike and Stillwater.



During the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA was up 4% year over year to $301 million.

Financial Position

The company had $911 million cash in hand at the end of the second quarter of 2022, up from $539 million reported as of the end of 2021. It recorded an operating cash flow of $488 million in the first half of 2022, up from $469 million in the prior-year period.



Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand the portfolio and pay out dividends. FNV now has available capital of $1.9 billion.

Price Performance

Franco-Nevada’s shares have lost 13.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s fall of 9.8%.



Franco-Nevada currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



