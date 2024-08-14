Franco-Nevada (FNV) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV reported adjusted earnings of 75 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 78 cents. The bottom line decreased 21% year over year.



The company generated revenues of $260 million in the reported quarter, down 21.2% year over year. The downside was driven by lower contributions from Antapaccay, Candelaria and Energy assets, partially offset by record gold prices. In the June-end quarter, 74.2% of revenues were sourced from Precious Metal assets (60.3% gold, 10.8% silver and 3.1% platinum group metals).



The company sold 82,350 Gold Equivalent Ounces (GEOs) from precious metal assets in the reported quarter, down from the prior-year quarter’s 132,033 GEOs.



In the reported quarter, adjusted EBITDA was down 19.5% year over year to $222 million. The adjusted EBITDA margin was 85.3% in the quarter under review compared with the prior-year quarter’s 83.5%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Franco-Nevada Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Franco-Nevada Corporation Quote

Financial Position

The company had $1.44 billion cash in hand at the end of the second quarter of 2024, up from $1.42 billion as of the end of 2023. It recorded an operating cash flow of $373 million in the first half of 2024, down from $472 million in the prior-year period.



Franco-Nevada is debt-free and uses its free cash flow to expand its portfolio and pay out dividends. FNV now has an available capital of $2.4 billion.

Other Updates

On Aug 13, 2024, FNV announced that it acquired a 1.8% net smelter return royalty on Newmont's Yanacocha operations in Peru from Buenaventura BVN. The transaction strengthens Franco-Nevada's portfolio with immediate gold equivalent ounces and long-term growth prospects.



This transaction is valued at $210 million in cash at closing, plus a $15-million contingent payment in shares.

Price Performance

Franco-Nevada’s shares have lost 10.8% in the past year against the industry’s growth of 34.3%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Rank

FNV currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Peer Performances

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share in the second quarter of 2024, up from 65 cents in the year-ago quarter. The bottom line topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents.



The company generated revenues of $2.08 billion, up nearly 21% year over year. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.72 billion.



Kinross Gold Corporation KGC reported adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share, in line with the prior-year quarter. The bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 13 cents.



Revenues rose nearly 12% year over year to $1.22 billion in the second quarter. It topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (BVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.