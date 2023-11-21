Franco-Nevada (FNV) Provides Details Related to Cobre Panama

Franco-Nevada Corporation FNV announced that its partner, First Quantum Minerals Ltd. FQVLF, issued an update on its Cobre Panama mine.



The delivery of essential supplies was hampered due to an ongoing illegal blockade of small boats at the Punta Rincon port. First Quantum's subsidiary, Minera Panama S.A. ("MPSA"), expects to run out of supplies for the power plant if shipments do not arrive at the Punta Rincon port. As a result, MPSA has reduced operations at Cobre Panama to only one ore-processing train.



MPSA expects to ramp down the remaining processing train this week and temporarily suspend production if the illegal acts continue to prevent supplies.



To reflect the recent curtailment of operations at Cobre Panama and the risk of further disruptions at the mine, FNV is adjusting its expected Precious Metal GEOs for 2023 at 480,000-500,000. It previously expected 490,000-530,000 Precious Metal GEOs for 2023.



The company expects 620,000-640,000 total GEOs for 2023, down from the previously stated 640,000-700,000 total GEOS.



Franco-Nevada reported adjusted earnings of 91 cents per share in third-quarter 2023, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents. The bottom line increased 10% year over year.



The company generated revenues of $310 million in the reported quarter, up 1.7% year over year. The upside was driven by an increase in GEOs from its Precious Metal assets and higher gold prices. This was partially offset by lower commodity prices for its diversified assets.

