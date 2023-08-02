Franco-Nevada (FNV) Price Target Increased by 6.03% to 171.53

The average one-year price target for Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) has been revised to 171.53 / share. This is an increase of 6.03% from the prior estimate of 161.78 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 128.93 to a high of 205.32 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.62% from the latest reported closing price of 145.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 824 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franco-Nevada. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 2.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNV is 0.61%, an increase of 6.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.69% to 156,014K shares. The put/call ratio of FNV is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,374K shares representing 5.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,339K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 8,317K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,146K shares, representing a decrease of 9.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 14.40% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,584K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,386K shares, representing an increase of 2.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 40.46% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,113K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,691K shares, representing a decrease of 8.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 14.86% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 4,613K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. The Company has the largest and most diversified portfolio of royalties and streams by commodity, geography, revenue type and stage of project. The portfolio is actively managed with the aim to maintain over 80% of revenue from precious metals (gold, silver & PGM). The Company does not operate mines, develop projects or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada’s business model is focused on managing and growing its portfolio of royalties and streams.

