Franco-Nevada (FNV) Declares $0.34 Dividend

Franco-Nevada said on May 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 29, 2023.

At the current share price of $157.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.87%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.19%, the lowest has been 0.77%, and the highest has been 2.13%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.87 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.36. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Franco-Nevada. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FNV is 0.58%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.88% to 157,994K shares. The put/call ratio of FNV is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.84% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Franco-Nevada is 163.13. The forecasts range from a low of 114.12 to a high of $193.78. The average price target represents an increase of 3.84% from its latest reported closing price of 157.09.

The projected annual revenue for Franco-Nevada is 1,353MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 10,339K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,019K shares, representing an increase of 3.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 10.12% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 9,146K shares representing 4.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,180K shares, representing an increase of 10.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 10.89% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 7,691K shares representing 4.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,934K shares, representing an increase of 9.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 0.70% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 7,386K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,833K shares, representing an increase of 7.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FNV by 15.14% over the last quarter.

MGIAX - MFS International Intrinsic Value Fund A holds 4,613K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franco-Nevada Background Information

Franco-Nevada Corporation is the leading gold-focused royalty and streaming company with the largest and most diversified portfolio of cash-flow producing assets. The Company has the largest and most diversified portfolio of royalties and streams by commodity, geography, revenue type and stage of project. The portfolio is actively managed with the aim to maintain over 80% of revenue from precious metals (gold, silver & PGM). The Company does not operate mines, develop projects or conduct exploration. Franco-Nevada’s business model is focused on managing and growing its portfolio of royalties and streams.

