Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $145.7, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNV was $145.7, representing a -12.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.11 and a 88.78% increase over the 52 week low of $77.18.

FNV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). FNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports FNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 26.26%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNV as a top-10 holding:

US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

iShares Trust (IGE)

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAU with an increase of 50.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNV at 8.96%.

