Dividends
FNV

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 09, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 09, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.26 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 4% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $145.7, the dividend yield is .71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNV was $145.7, representing a -12.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.11 and a 88.78% increase over the 52 week low of $77.18.

FNV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). FNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.12. Zacks Investment Research reports FNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 26.26%, compared to an industry average of 24.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FNV as a top-10 holding:

  • US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU)
  • VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
  • iShares Trust (IGE)
  • FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund ETF (GUNR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GOAU with an increase of 50.35% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNV at 8.96%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FNV

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Top Stocks To Watch: Cadence CEO On Track Record Of Innovation & Growth

    Cadence Design Systems has surged in this market rally, with shares roaring to new highs in May and never looking back. The electronic design software leader also is a member of IBD's Long-Term Leaders portfolio

    6 days ago

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular