Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 08, 2021

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 08, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.3 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 23, 2021. Shareholders who purchased FNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 15.38% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $133.56, the dividend yield is .9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNV was $133.56, representing a -18.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $163.79 and a 26.45% increase over the 52 week low of $105.62.

FNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.61. Zacks Investment Research reports FNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.04%, compared to an industry average of 1.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the fnv Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNV as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX)

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is INFL with an increase of 1.76% over the last 100 days. GDX has the highest percent weighting of FNV at 8.25%.

