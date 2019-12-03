Dividends
FNV

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FNV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.86, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNV was $98.86, representing a -2.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.19 and a 45.45% increase over the 52 week low of $67.97.

FNV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). FNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports FNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 45.81%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FNV as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an increase of 4.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNV at 6.61%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FNV


Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular