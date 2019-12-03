Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 04, 2019

Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 04, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 19, 2019. Shareholders who purchased FNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that FNV has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $98.86, the dividend yield is 1.01%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNV was $98.86, representing a -2.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $101.19 and a 45.45% increase over the 52 week low of $67.97.

FNV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). FNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.06. Zacks Investment Research reports FNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 45.81%, compared to an industry average of 21.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNV Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have FNV as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX).

The top-performing ETF of this group is GDX with an increase of 4.74% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of FNV at 6.61%.

