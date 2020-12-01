Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 02, 2020

Dividends
Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.455 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased FNV prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 75% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $133.04, the dividend yield is 1.37%.

The previous trading day's last sale of FNV was $133.04, representing a -19.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $166.11 and a 72.38% increase over the 52 week low of $77.18.

FNV is a part of the Basic Industries sector, which includes companies such as BHP Group Limited (BHP) and Rio Tinto Plc (RIO). FNV's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.39. Zacks Investment Research reports FNV's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 38.46%, compared to an industry average of 19.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the FNV Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to FNV through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have FNV as a top-10 holding:

  • VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (GDX)
  • iShares Trust (IGE)
  • US Global GO Gold and Precious Metal Miners ETF (GOAU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IGE with an increase of 9.5% over the last 100 days. GDX has the highest percent weighting of FNV at 6.35%.

