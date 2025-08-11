Franco-Nevada Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Franco-Nevada Corp. (FNV) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $247.1 million, or $1.28 per share. This compares with $79.5 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Franco-Nevada Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $238.5 million or $1.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.12 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 42.0% to $369.4 million from $260.1 million last year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $247.1 Mln. vs. $79.5 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.28 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $369.4 Mln vs. $260.1 Mln last year.

