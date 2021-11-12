Franco-German KNDS has presented offer for Leonardo's OTO Melara, Wass units - paper

ROME, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Franco-German KMW+Nexter Defence Systems (KNDS) has presented an offer for Leonardo's OTO Melara and Wass units, Italian newspaper la Repubblica reported on Friday.

As part of the bid, KNDS has offered Italy to enter in the tank of the future project (MGCS) and will grant to maintain employment levels at the two groups - which produce naval guns and torpedoes respectively, the report added.

The offer is being discussed at government level and could be part of talks between French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, meeting later on Friday in Paris, the newspaper said.

Defence group Leonardo LDOF.MI and KNDS were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Giulia Segreti, editing by Gianluca Semeraro)

((Giulia.Segreti@tr.com; +39.06.80307714;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.