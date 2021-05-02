Markets
Francisco Partners, TPG To Buy Dell's IPaaS Provider Boomi In $4 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - Francisco Partners and TPG Capital have reached a definitive agreement with Dell Technologies (DELL) to acquire Boomi, a provider of cloud-based integration platform as a service (iPaaS). The cash transaction is valued at $4 billion. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

The deal is expected to close by the end of 2021.

According to Dell, Boomi is trusted by more than 15,000 customers globally to discover, manage and orchestrate data. Boomi makes it quick and easy for organizations to connect applications, processes and people across a range of locations and devices - completing projects in weeks, not months.

