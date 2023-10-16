News & Insights

Francisco Partners declares Blancco Tech bid unconditional

October 16, 2023 — 02:21 am EDT

Written by Pablo Mayo Cerqueiro for Reuters ->

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Francisco Partners has declared an offer to take over Blancco Technology Group BLTGB.L unconditional after securing about 75% of the company's share capital, it said in a statement on Monday.

The buyout group Blancco would now "make an application to the London Stock Exchange for the cancellation of the admission to trading of Blancco shares on AIM", it said.

