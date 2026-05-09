Francis Financial Doubles Down on Fixed Income With $7.8M FLXR Buy

Key Points

Francis Financial added 198,312 shares of FLXR last quarter, with an estimated transaction value of $7.8 million.

The purchase brings Francis' total stake to 1,124,349 shares worth $44.2 million -- or 8.2% of the firm's assets under management (AUM) -- making it Francis' third-largest holding.

The TCW Flexible Income ETF offers investors a 5.7% dividend yield and flexible exposure across fixed income sectors, with a relatively modest 0.4% expense ratio.

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What happened

According to a recent SEC filing, Francis Financial, Inc. increased its position in the TCW Flexible Income ETF (NYSE:FLXR) last quarter, purchasing 198,312 additional shares at an estimated transaction value of $7.8 million -- calculated using the average closing price during the quarter. Post-trade, Francis Financial held 1,124,349 shares of FLXR, valued at $44.2 million, representing 8.2% of its reportable AUM.

What else to know

Francis Financial bought more FLXR, bringing the stake to 8.2% of 13F reportable assets under management

Francis’ top five fund holdings after the filing: NYSE: VOO: $75.1 million (14.0% of AUM) NYSE: BIV: $46.8 million (8.7% of AUM) NYSE: FLXR: $44.2 million (8.2% of AUM) NYSE: DFSI: $32.2 million (6.0% of AUM) NYSE: JIRE: $29.6 million (5.5% of AUM)

As of May 8, 2026, FLXR shares were trading at $39.26, up approximately 7% over the past year -- trailing the S&P by roughly 24 percentage points, while outperforming its Multisector Bond category benchmark by about 0.1 percentage points.

ETF overview

Metric Value AUM $3.0 billion Expense ratio 0.40% Dividend yield 5.66% One-year return (as of 5/8/26) 6.73%

ETF snapshot

The TCW Flexible Income ETF (FLXR) is an actively managed fixed-income ETF.

Seeks a high level of current income with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation.

Employs a flexible mandate that allows for dynamic allocation across fixed-income sectors, positioning the fund to adapt to shifting market conditions.

What this transaction means for investors

Francis Financial's move to add $7.8 million to its FLXR position -- making it the firm's third-largest holding -- is a potential signal about where this wealth manager sees value right now. For a firm with a portfolio that leans heavily on equity ETFs, a $44 million position in an actively managed bond fund suggests a deliberate tilt toward income and potential downside protection amid an uncertain market environment.

That context matters. FLXR isn't trying to beat the stock market -- and it doesn't. The fund's 6.7% one-year total return trails the S&P 500 by a wide margin. But compared to peers in its Multisector Bond category, it's holding its own. With a 5.7% dividend yield, a 0.4% expense ratio that's lean by active fund standards, and a flexible mandate that lets TCW's managers move across fixed income sectors -- from investment-grade corporate bonds to high yield and beyond -- FLXR is designed for investors prioritizing steady income over equity-style growth.

For retail investors, the key takeaway isn't that FLXR is a stock market alternative -- it's that a sizable wealth manager is leaning into fixed income at a moment when yields remain attractive by historical standards. Francis Financial's continued accumulation -- this wasn't a new position, but a healthy addition to an already fairly large one -- suggests real conviction. Investors looking for income with some cushion against equity volatility may find FLXR worth a closer look.

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Andy Gould has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Vanguard Bond Index Funds - Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF and Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.