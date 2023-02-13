Francis Capital Management Updates Holdings in BioCardia (BCDA)

Fintel reports that Francis Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 1.15MM shares of BioCardia Inc (BCDA). This represents 5.7% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 1.06MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 8.53% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 243.05% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for BioCardia is $7.65. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $9.45. The average price target represents an increase of 243.05% from its latest reported closing price of $2.23.

The projected annual revenue for BioCardia is $0MM, a decrease of 97.23%. The projected annual EPS is -$0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioCardia. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 5.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCDA is 0.02%, an increase of 38.42%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 23.94% to 1,696K shares. The put/call ratio of BCDA is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 457K shares representing 2.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CM Management holds 329K shares representing 1.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 189K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Family Management holds 142K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Susquehanna International Group, Llp holds 137K shares representing 0.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCDA by 72.68% over the last quarter.

BioCardia Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioCardia, Inc., headquartered in San Carlos, California, is developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular and respiratory disease. CardiAMP autologous and Neurokinin-1 Receptor Positive allogenic cell therapies are the Company's biotherapeutic platforms in clinical development. The Company's products include the Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System and its steerable guide and sheath catheter portfolio. BioCardia also partners with other biotherapeutic companies to provide its Helix system and clinical support for their programs studying therapies for the treatment of heart failure, chronic myocardial ischemia, and acute myocardial infarction.

