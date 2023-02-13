Francis Capital Management Updates Holdings in Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV)

Fintel reports that Francis Capital Management has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of Achieve Life Sciences Inc (ACHV). This represents 3.8% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 0.59MM shares and 6.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 14.90% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 370.99% Upside

As of February 12, 2023, the average one-year price target for Achieve Life Sciences is $25.24. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $49.35. The average price target represents an increase of 370.99% from its latest reported closing price of $5.36.

The projected annual revenue for Achieve Life Sciences is $0MM. The projected annual EPS is -$2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 49 funds or institutions reporting positions in Achieve Life Sciences. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 8.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACHV is 0.03%, a decrease of 24.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.47% to 2,346K shares. The put/call ratio of ACHV is 0.03, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Shay Capital holds 340K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 396K shares, representing a decrease of 16.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 37.56% over the last quarter.

Long Focus Capital Management holds 313K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 308K shares, representing an increase of 1.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 46.60% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 218K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 148K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing an increase of 32.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ACHV by 2.28% over the last quarter.

Achieve Life Sciences Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Tobacco use is currently the leading cause of preventable death that is responsible for more than eight million deaths worldwide. and nearly half a million deaths in the U.S. annually.12 More than 87% of lung cancer deaths, 61% of all pulmonary disease deaths, and 32% of all deaths from coronary heart disease are attributable to smoking and exposure to secondhand smoke. Achieve's focus is to address the global smoking health and nicotine addiction epidemic through the development and commercialization of cytisinicline. Cytisinicline is a plant-based alkaloid with a high binding affinity to the nicotinic acetylcholine receptor. It is believed to aid in smoking cessation by interacting with nicotine receptors in the brain by reducing the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms and by reducing the reward and satisfaction associated with smoking.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.